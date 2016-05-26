版本:
BRIEF-Profire Energy authorizes share buyback program

May 26 Profire Energy Inc

* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $2 million worth of company's common stock during upcoming 12-month period

* Profire energy authorizes share buyback program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

