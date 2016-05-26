版本:
BRIEF-49 North Resources acquires additional interest in Westcore Energy

May 26 49 North Resources Inc

* Says acquired ownership of 15 million common shares of westcore, representing about 52.28% of outstanding common shares

* 49 north resources inc. Acquires additional interest in westcore energy ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

