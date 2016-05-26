BRIEF-Nanotech to raise about $2.5 mln of convertible debentures

May 26 Nanotech Security Corp

* Says unsecured senior debentures convertible into common shares at a price of $1.25

* Says debentures bear interest at 12% and come due may 31, 2018

* Nanotech to raise approximately $2.5 million of convertible debentures