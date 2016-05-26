BRIEF-Teck says priced US$1.25 billion of 5 and 8-year notes

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Teck Resources Ltd
* Five-Year notes will bear interest at rate of 8.000% per annum
* Eight-Year notes will bear interest at rate of 8.500% per annum and will be callable on or after June 1, 2019
* Expects to receive aggregate net proceeds of approximately US$1.23 billion from offering
* Teck announces pricing of US$1.25 billion of 5 and 8-year notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp