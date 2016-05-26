版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-ILookAbout says Q1 revenue rose 42 pct to C$2.15 mln

May 26 Ilookabout Corp

* Comprehensive loss decreased from $619,000 to $112,000 for three months ended march 31, 2015 versus three months ended march 31, 2016

* Ilookabout Corp. Announces first quarter results

* Q1 revenue rose 42 percent to C$2.15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐