BRIEF-Granite Oil says agreed to $15 mln bought deal financing

May 26 Granite Oil Corp

* Underwriters to purchase 2.1 million common shares of company at a price of $7.10 per common share

* Company has granted underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 211,300 shares on same terms

* Granite Oil Corp. announces $15 million bought deal financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

