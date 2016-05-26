版本:
BRIEF-Realogy says priced $500 mln offering of senior notes

May 26 Realogy Holdings Corp

* Priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2023

* Priced notes at initial offering price of 99.269%

* Realogy announces pricing of its $500 million offering of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

