BRIEF-CERF Inc reports qtrly loss of $0.11 per share

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Cerf Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.11
* Qtrly revenue $8.5 million versus $17.6 million
* Says "instability of commodity prices continues in 2016 and currently shows no sign of reversing"
* Says "environment has caused CERF's customers to reduce their 2016 capital expenditure programs and delay investment decisions"
* Says "expects activity levels for energy services to remain low until such time that commodity prices stabilize"
* CERF Incorporated announces 2016 first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp