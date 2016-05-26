版本:
BRIEF-Timbercreek appoints Craig Geier as CFO

May 26 Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp

* Says current CFO, David Melo, will step down from this position effective June 1, 2016

* Geier will remain a director of company but will resign as chairman and member of audit committee of company

* Will appoint new audit committee chair following completion of annual special meeting to be held on June 22

* Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corporation appoints Craig Geier as chief financial officer effective June 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

