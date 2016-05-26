版本:
BRIEF-Xylitol Canada reports qtrly loss of $0.009 per share

May 26 Xylitol Canada Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.009

* Xylitol Canada Inc qtrly revenue $ 1.9 million versus $ 1.8 million

* Xylitol Canada Inc. financial results for three months ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

