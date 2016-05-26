BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance says priced $6 bln of unsecured notes

May 26 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Walgreens Boots Alliance says intends to use proceeds to fund a portion of cash consideration payable in acquisition of Rite Aid Corporation

* Says also intends to use net proceeds to retire a portion of Rite Aid's existing debt

* Walgreens Boots Alliance announces pricing of $6 billion of unsecured, unsubordinated notes