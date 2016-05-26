版本:
BRIEF-Supreme Industries declares qtrly cash dividend of $0.035 per share

May 26 Supreme Industries Inc

* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of three and a half cents per share on its class A and class B common stock

* New dividend represents an increase of one-half cent over three cent dividend declared in prior quarter

* Supreme Industries, Inc. Announces increase in quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

