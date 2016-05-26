BRIEF-Sinovac says Shandong incident had material effect on revenues in Q1

May 26 Sinovac Biotech Ltd

* Shandong incident had a material effect on our revenues in Q1 and we expect that trend will continue into Q2

* Company expects that its current cash position will be able to support its operations for next 12 months

* Sinovac reports unaudited first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 sales rose 19 percent to $11 million