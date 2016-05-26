版本:
BRIEF-Taro pharmaceutical industries Q4 shr $2.68

May 26 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Qtrly net sales of $265.1 million, increased $20.9 million, or 8.6%, on relatively flat volumes

* Taro provides results for year ended march 31, 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $2.68

* Q4 sales rose 8.6 percent to $265.1 million

