BRIEF-Robix appoints Karla Avla-Jorstad as CFO

May 26 Robix Environmental Technologies Inc

* Says company announces appointment of karla avla-jorstad to position of chief operating officer of robix

* Entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Formation Fluid Management Inc.

* Upon completion, it is anticipated that resulting issuer will be listed on canadian securities exchange

* Robix announces letter of intent for proposed business combination appointment of new chief operating officer and grant of options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

