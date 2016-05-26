BRIEF-Ironhorse qtrly loss per share $0.01

May 26 Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc

* Reported production has decreased 71% to 67 boe/d in Q1 of 2016 from 231 boe/d produced in Q4 of 2015

* Currently do not have significant capital commitments authorized for 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Ironhorse announces Q1 2016 financial and operating results