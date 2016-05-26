BRIEF-CO2 Solutions Q3 earnings per share C$0.00

Nikkei touches lowest level since early December
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
May 26 Co2 Solutions Inc
* Says corporation recorded no revenues for three-month period or nine-month period ended March 31, 2016 and 2015
* CO2 solutions announces fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp