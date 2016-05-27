BRIEF-Elior group H1 adjusted earnings per share surges 32.1% to 0.37 euro

May 27 Elior Group :
* Full-Year objectives confirmed
* H1 revenue of 2.92 billion euro versus 2.82 billion euro
($3.16 billion) a year ago
* H1 EBITDA up by 5.8 pct and EBITDA margin up by 20 basis
points
* Attributable profit for period was stable year on year,
amounting to 40 million euro in first half of FY 2015-2016
* H1 adjusted earnings per share surged 32.1 pct to 0.37
euro from 0.28 euro
* "we are standing by our guidance for full fiscal year"
* Sees 2015-2016 EBITDA margin of over 8.6 pct, representing
an increase of at least 20 basis points compared with FY
2014-2015
* Sees 2015-2016 significant rise in reported earnings per
share and adjusted earnings per share
