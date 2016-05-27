BRIEF-Cameco and Kazatomprom sign agreement to restructure JV Inkai

BRIEF-Rockwell Diamonds Q3 revenue fell 51 percent to C$3.5 million
* Rockwell Diamonds Inc says net loss of $5.5 million for quarter, compared to $10.5 million net loss for Q3 f2016
May 27 Cameco Corp :
* New agreement replaces memorandum of agreement signed by cameco and kazatomprom in september 2012
* Agreement with joint stock co national atomic co kazatomprom and jv inkai llp (jv inkai) to restructure and enhance jv inkai
* Cameco and kazatomprom sign agreement to restructure jv inkai
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia