BRIEF-Cameco and Kazatomprom sign agreement to restructure JV Inkai

May 27 Cameco Corp :

* New agreement replaces memorandum of agreement signed by cameco and kazatomprom in september 2012

* Agreement with joint stock co national atomic co kazatomprom and jv inkai llp (jv inkai) to restructure and enhance jv inkai

* Cameco and kazatomprom sign agreement to restructure jv inkai Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

