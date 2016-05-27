版本:
BRIEF-Enghouse systems buys Netboss Technologies

May 27 Enghouse Systems Ltd:

* Enghouse Systems acquires Netboss Technologies

* Purchase price of approximately CDN $9.3 million

* Has acquired assets of Netboss Technologies, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

