BRIEF-Ballantyne Strong acquires common shares of Kobex Capital Corp

May 27 Ballantyne Strong Inc

* Ballantyne Strong acquires common shares of Kobex Capital Corp

* Ballantyne Strong paid an average of CDN$0.657 per share for recently acquired shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

