公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 18:25 BJT

BRIEF-ON Semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor

May 27 ON Semiconductor Corp

* ON Semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor

* Offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

