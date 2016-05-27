版本:
BRIEF-Freightcar Americanames Ted Baun chief commercial officer

May 27 Freightcar America Inc :

* Freightcar America Inc announces appointment of Ted Baun as chief commercial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

