BRIEF-AbbVie's Humira receives CHMP positive opinion to treat non-infectious uveitis

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 AbbVie Inc
* AbbVie's Humira receives CHMP positive opinion to treat certain forms of non-infectious uveitis, a disease that can severely impact vision
* Humira can also decrease corticosteroid use in corticosteroid-dependent patients
* Review of marketing authorization application (MAA) is being conducted under centralized licensing procedure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments