BRIEF-Pivot Technology Solutions posts first quarter 2016 results

May 27 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc

* Pivot technology solutions reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 12.3 pct to $332.8 million

* Pivot Technology Solutions Inc qtrly adjusted EBITDA came in at $1.5 million, up 10.8 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

