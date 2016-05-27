BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics announces $20 mln private placement

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc
* Aclaris Therapeutics announces $20.0 million private placement
* Entered into stock purchase agreement for private placement of 1.1 million shares of stock at a purchase price of $18.50 per share
* Net proceeds from offering are expected to be used to fund research and development, including new JAK inhibitor programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments