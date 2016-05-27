版本:
BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics announces $20 mln private placement

May 27 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc

* Aclaris Therapeutics announces $20.0 million private placement

* Entered into stock purchase agreement for private placement of 1.1 million shares of stock at a purchase price of $18.50 per share

* Net proceeds from offering are expected to be used to fund research and development, including new JAK inhibitor programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

