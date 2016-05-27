BRIEF-Jubilant Biosys enters into out-licensing agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics for Novel BET inhibitors

May 27 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd

* Enters into exclusive out licensing agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics for novel bet inhibitors

* Co, Checkpoint Therapeutics sign worldwide license agreement

* Jubilant Biosys will out-license to checkpoint a family of patents covering compounds that inhibit brd4

* Deal includes up-front payment of $2 million, contingent preclinical, clinical, regulatory payments