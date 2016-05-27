BRIEF-Jubilant Biosys enters into out-licensing agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics for Novel BET inhibitors

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd
* Enters into exclusive out licensing agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics for novel bet inhibitors
* Co, Checkpoint Therapeutics sign worldwide license agreement
* Jubilant Biosys will out-license to checkpoint a family of patents covering compounds that inhibit brd4
* Deal includes up-front payment of $2 million, contingent preclinical, clinical, regulatory payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments