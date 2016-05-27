BRIEF-Nautilus Minerals chairman retires

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Nautilus Minerals Inc :
* A. Geoffrey Loudon has advised board that he is retiring
* Appointed Russell Debney as interim chairman in place of Loudon
* Board intend to embark upon recruitment process to appoint a new independent director to board following AGM
* Nautilus Minerals chairman retires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments