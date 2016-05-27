BRIEF-Nautilus Minerals chairman retires

May 27 Nautilus Minerals Inc :

* A. Geoffrey Loudon has advised board that he is retiring

* Appointed Russell Debney as interim chairman in place of Loudon

* Board intend to embark upon recruitment process to appoint a new independent director to board following AGM

* Nautilus Minerals chairman retires