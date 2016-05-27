BRIEF-Renewable Energy prices offering of $132 mln of convertible senior notes

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Renewable Energy Group Inc :
* Pricing of its offering of $132 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2036
* REG estimates that net proceeds from offering will be approximately $127.5 million
* Renewable Energy Group prices offering of $132 million of convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments