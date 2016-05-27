版本:
BRIEF-Renewable Energy prices offering of $132 mln of convertible senior notes

May 27 Renewable Energy Group Inc :

* Pricing of its offering of $132 million aggregate principal amount of 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2036

* REG estimates that net proceeds from offering will be approximately $127.5 million

* Renewable Energy Group prices offering of $132 million of convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

