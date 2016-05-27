BRIEF-BioSyent Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 BioSyent Inc :
* BioSyent releases Q1 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.07
* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to C$3.772 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments