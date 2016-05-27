版本:
中国
2016年 5月 27日

BRIEF-BioSyent Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

May 27 BioSyent Inc :

* BioSyent releases Q1 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

* Q1 revenue rose 14 percent to C$3.772 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

