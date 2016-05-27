BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners Q4 net loss $207.0 mln

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 NGL Energy Partners LP :
* Re-iterates fiscal year 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance of $500 million; net loss for Q4 of fiscal 2016 was $207.0 million
* During quarter partnership recorded an impairment charge to goodwill of $380.2 million related to water solutions segment
* Partnership currently expects to spend between $200 million and $300 million on growth capital expenditures during fiscal year 2017
* Announces fourth quarter fiscal 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments