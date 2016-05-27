版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Siyata Mobile increases financing to $2.5 mln

May 27 Siyata Mobile Inc :

* Says private placement involves issuance of up to 7.1 million units at $0.35 per unit

* Siyata Mobile increases financing to $2.5 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐