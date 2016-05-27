版本:
BRIEF-Cemtrex to buy manufacturer specializing in automotive technologies

May 27 Cemtrex Inc :

* Target company's projected annual revenues for next twelve months is expected around EUR 30 million

* Transaction is expected to close on May 31, 2016

* Cemtrex to acquire electronics manufacturer specializing in automotive technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

