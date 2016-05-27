版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment announces stock repurchase program

May 27 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc :

* Board of directors has authorized a $50 million stock repurchase program

* Pinnacle Entertainment announces stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

