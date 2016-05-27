BRIEF-Pinnacle Entertainment announces stock repurchase program

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Pinnacle Entertainment Inc :
* Board of directors has authorized a $50 million stock repurchase program
* Pinnacle Entertainment announces stock repurchase program
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments