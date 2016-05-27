版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-Frontier Communications extends exchange offer for senior notes

May 27 Frontier Communications Corp :

* Frontier Communications extends exchange offer for senior notes

* Extended until June 2, 2016 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, expiration date of its offer to exchange some senior notes

* Frontier Communications extends exchange offer for senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐