BRIEF-Frontier Communications extends exchange offer for senior notes

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Frontier Communications Corp :
* Frontier Communications extends exchange offer for senior notes
* Extended until June 2, 2016 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, expiration date of its offer to exchange some senior notes
* Frontier Communications extends exchange offer for senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments