2016年 5月 27日 星期五 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-DATA Group to complete a private placement

May 27 DATA Group Ltd :

* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 198,751,793 common shares at a price of $0.014 per share

* DATA Group Ltd intends to complete a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

