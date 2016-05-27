BRIEF-Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 27 Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp :

* Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.01

* Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp reports on first quarter results with revenue of $1,004,504

* Q1 revenue C$1.005 million versus C$924,900 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)