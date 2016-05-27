BRIEF-Dynex Power Q1 loss per share C$0.01

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Dynex Power Inc :
* "seeing some very early signs of pick-up in our order in-take, we are hopeful this will turn into stronger revenue in second half of 2016"
* "level of revenue in Q1 of 2016 was disappointing"
* Li Donglin, chairman of Dynex will not be standing for re-election to board of Dynex
* Dynex power announces first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share C$0.01
* Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$10.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments