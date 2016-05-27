版本:
BRIEF-Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 27 Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* Says book to bill ratio has risen to 1.71 from 1.28 in 2015

* Reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $1.484 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

