BRIEF-WebMD announces exercise of over-allotment option for 2-5/8 pct convertible notes due 2023

May 27 WebMD Health Corp :

* Exercise by initial purchaser of full over-allotment option of $60 million aggregate principal amount of 2®% convertible notes due 2023

* WebMD announces the exercise of the over allotment option for additional 2-5/8% convertible notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

