版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 27日 星期五 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-BG Staffing announces pricing of public offering of common stock

May 27 BG Staffing Inc

* Announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 1.08 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐