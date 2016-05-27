BRIEF-Ballantyne Strong acquires shares of Kobex Capital Corp

May 27 Ballantyne Strong Inc :

* Acquired indirect ownership of an aggregate of 996,500 common shares of Kobex Capital Corp

* Ballantyne strong now owns about 6.5 million shares, representing about 14.3 percent outstanding common shares of Kobex

* Ballantyne strong acquires common shares of Kobex Capital Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)