BRIEF-Ballantyne Strong acquires shares of Kobex Capital Corp

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited
May 27 Ballantyne Strong Inc :
* Acquired indirect ownership of an aggregate of 996,500 common shares of Kobex Capital Corp
* Ballantyne strong now owns about 6.5 million shares, representing about 14.3 percent outstanding common shares of Kobex
* Ballantyne strong acquires common shares of Kobex Capital Corp
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments