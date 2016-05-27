版本:
BRIEF-Fidus Investment prices public offering of 2.5 mln shares at $15.27/shr

May 27 Fidus Investment Corp:

* Fidus Investment Corporation prices public offering of common stock

* Priced a public offering of 2.5 million shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering at $15.27 per share

* Net proceeds after deducting underwriting discounts, estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $38.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

