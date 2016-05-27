版本:
BRIEF-Savaria Corp announces increase to bought deal financing

May 27 Savaria Corp:

* Savaria announces increase to bought deal financing

* Underwriters have agreed to purchase 2,260,870 common shares from treasury of company at a price of $7.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

