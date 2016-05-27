BRIEF-Clarke Inc says renewal of NCIB to purchase up to 781,308 common shares

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 Clarke Inc
* Received approval to purchase up to 781,308 common shares, representing 5% of issued and outstanding common shares
* Clarke inc says purchases under plan may commence on june 2, 2016 and will terminate on june 1, 2017
* Clarke announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results