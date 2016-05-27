版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 28日 星期六 00:05 BJT

BRIEF-Galantas announces Over-Subscribed private placement

May 27 (Reuters) -

* Galantas Announces Over-Subscribed private placement

* Says a maximum of 18.6 million shares are expected to be issued, at a price of CDN$0.07875 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐