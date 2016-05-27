BRIEF-Spectra7 announces sudden passing of CEO Tony Stelliga

May 27 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc :

* Spectra7 announces sudden passing of CEO

* Announces death of its president and chief executive officer, Tony Stelliga

* Dave Mier, CFO, and Cynthia Cole, VP jointly appointed by board on an interim basis to lead company's management team

* Mier, Cole will act on interim basis until board identifies appropriate candidate for position of president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: