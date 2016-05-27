版本:
2016年 5月 28日

BRIEF-Viacom renews comprehensive carriage agreement with Cox Communications

May 27 Viacom Inc :

* Viacom renews comprehensive carriage agreement with Cox Communications

* In addition to carriage of 22 popular Viacom cable networks and Epix, Cox subscribers will have access to on-demand, full-length programming

* Terms of deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

