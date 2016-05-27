BRIEF-SGX - Resignation of Dale Ginn as President and CEO

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 Sgx Resources Inc
* SGX provides corporate update
* Resignation of Dale Ginn as President and CEO of company
* Says effective Friday May 27, 2016, company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to Tier 2
* Search for CEO replacement is underway
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results