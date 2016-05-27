BRIEF-MB Financial Inc announces increase in qtrly dividend

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia temporarily shut-in
* Says has temporarily shut-in production at Chouech Es Saida field in Tunisia
May 27 MB Financial Inc :
* MB Financial, Inc. Announces increase in quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share
* Declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per share, an increase from $0.17 per share paid in recent quarters
* POET Technologies streamlines organization and makes key appointments
* Progress reports 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and year end results