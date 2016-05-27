版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 28日 星期六 02:36 BJT

BRIEF-MB Financial Inc announces increase in qtrly dividend

May 27 MB Financial Inc :

* MB Financial, Inc. Announces increase in quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share

* Declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per share, an increase from $0.17 per share paid in recent quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐